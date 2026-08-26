NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/26

By
Nate Bouda
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Bills

  • Bills signed C Sincere Haynesworth.
  • Bills waived WR Mac Dalena.

Broncos

  • Broncos released DB Taylor Rapp.
  • Broncos signed DT Israel Antwine and T Foster Sarell.
  • Broncos waived WR Kyre Duplessis.

Browns

Buccaneers

Chiefs

  • Chiefs traded a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Giants for G Joshua Ezeudu.
  • Chiefs waived T Kellen Diesch.

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders reverted DB Malik Spencer to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
  • Commanders signed T D.J. Humphries.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed RB Coleman Bennett.
  • Dolphins waived TE Cole Turner.

Giants

  • Giants signed TE Josiah Deguara and WR Kobe Prentice.
  • Giants traded G Joshua Ezeudu to the Chiefs for a 2028 seventh-round pick.
  • Giants waived RB Dante Miller.

Jets

  • Jets waived LB Kobe King and DE Nathan Voorhis.

Lions

Ravens

  • Ravens placed C Danny Pinter on injured reserve.
  • Ravens signed LB Michael Barrett.
  • Ravens waived LB Reid Williford.

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks placed DB Bud Clark and T Mason Richman on injured reserve.
  • Seahawks released DB Shemar Jean-Charles.
  • Seahawks signed T Derrick Graham, DB Tysheem Johnson, and RB Justin Jones.
  • Seahawks waived LB Joseph Vaughn.

Texans

  • Texans signed RB Derek Parish.

Titans

Vikings

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