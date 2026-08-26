NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/26

Bills
- Bills signed C Sincere Haynesworth.
- Bills waived WR Mac Dalena.
Broncos
- Broncos released DB Taylor Rapp.
- Broncos signed DT Israel Antwine and T Foster Sarell.
- Broncos waived WR Kyre Duplessis.
Browns
- Browns released DE Benton Whitley.
- Browns waived TE Brenden Bates.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed WR Jha’Quan Jackson.
- Buccaneers waived WR Dennis Houston.
Chiefs
- Chiefs traded a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Giants for G Joshua Ezeudu.
- Chiefs waived T Kellen Diesch.
Colts
- Colts signed DB Kenneth Harris.
- Colts waived DB Mekhi Blackmon.
Commanders
- Commanders reverted DB Malik Spencer to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
- Commanders signed T D.J. Humphries.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed RB Coleman Bennett.
- Dolphins waived TE Cole Turner.
Giants
- Giants signed TE Josiah Deguara and WR Kobe Prentice.
- Giants traded G Joshua Ezeudu to the Chiefs for a 2028 seventh-round pick.
- Giants waived RB Dante Miller.
Jets
- Jets waived LB Kobe King and DE Nathan Voorhis.
Lions
- Lions released WR Cedrick Wilson.
Ravens
- Ravens placed C Danny Pinter on injured reserve.
- Ravens signed LB Michael Barrett.
- Ravens waived LB Reid Williford.
Saints
- Saints signed DB Michael Davis and DB David Long.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed DB Bud Clark and T Mason Richman on injured reserve.
- Seahawks released DB Shemar Jean-Charles.
- Seahawks signed T Derrick Graham, DB Tysheem Johnson, and RB Justin Jones.
- Seahawks waived LB Joseph Vaughn.
Texans
- Texans signed RB Derek Parish.
Titans
- Titans reverted LB Dominique Hampton to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Vikings
- Vikings reverted DB Dwight McGlothern to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
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