NFL Will Not Resume Bills/Bengals Game This Week

The NFL announced that the remainder of the Bills/Bengals game will not be played this week. There is no additional information at this time on when or if the game will be played.

The league added there are no changes to the schedule for Week 18 at this time.

The game was paused with about five minutes left in the first quarter and Cincinnati leading 7-3 after Bills S Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at a hospital in Cincinnati. The Bills returned to Buffalo on the team plane Monday night.

We’ll have more on the game as the news is available.