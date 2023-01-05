NFL Won’t Resume Bills/Bengals Game, Still Working Through Postseason Implications

According to Rob Maaddi, the NFL will not resume the postponed Bills/Bengals game from Week 17.

Mark Maske adds the league is still working through the implications for seeding and playoff structure in the AFC. The game would have had a major impact on who would earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, with Buffalo trying to hold off Cincinnati and Kansas City for home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

A loss by the Bengals also would have put the AFC North title in reach for the Baltimore Ravens, who play Cincinnati in Week 18.

The game was paused with about five minutes left in the first quarter and Cincinnati leading 7-3 after Bills S Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Hamlin remains in critical condition at a hospital in Cincinnati. However, he has made steady progress and is now awake.

We’ll have more on the game as the news is available.