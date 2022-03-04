NFLTR Review: 10 Possible Non-QB Blockbuster NFL Trades

You want trade talk, we’ve got you covered. This week in NFLTR Review:
Around The Trade Block: 10 Non-Quarterback Trades To Watch For
There’s been plenty written about quarterbacks in anticipation of this offseason. Lost in the shuffle has been the potential movement at other positions. NFL decision-makers have become more and more willing to make aggressive moves in recent seasons, and the Rams just showed the fruits that strategy can have.
Here are 10 potential blockbuster trade candidates to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, plus 10 destinations that make the most sense. Some of these players are obviously more likely to be traded than others but these are the 10 biggest names with at least a semi-realistic chance of being traded.
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley
Why a trade makes sense:
We’ve had little new information on Ridley since his exit from the team to recuperate his mental health. But none of the hints and innuendos that have leaked out since then have indicated much optimism regarding his future continuing in Atlanta. It would be a blow to the Falcons to have to trade a star receiver in back-to-back offseasons, however, the high draft pick and salary relief should help ease the pain.
Team to watch: Eagles
The ship has probably sailed on Jalen Reagor at this point and the Eagles will explore their options at wide receiver this offseason to add more weapons besides DeVonta Smith. They have three first-round picks, and while it’s a strong class at the receiver position, why not use one of those picks on someone like Ridley who has already established himself as an excellent NFL player?
The Eagles are rebuilding, but the goal is to turn those picks into building blocks. Ridley is still just 27 and his NFL resume so far shows he has a high floor as a player. He’d reunite with Smith and QB Jalen Hurts after being college teammates with them both, and they could also vouch for him coming off of his lengthy absence. He’s due $11 million in the final year of his contract, but the Eagles have enough cap space to take that on if they don’t want to lower it with an extension right away.
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard
Why a trade makes sense:
Howard skipped minicamp and did a lot of grumbling heading into training camp because he was unhappy with the extension he signed in 2019, which ended up being extraordinarily team-friendly despite paying him at the time like the league’s No. 1 cornerback. Miami did a temporary band-aid on his deal which had four years remaining and promised to address it again this offseason. If those talks don’t go well, though, and Howard starts to make a stink again in new HC Mike McDaniel’s first season, the Dolphins could look to trade Howard as long as they get fair compensation.
They reportedly were in talks with the Ravens at the deadline last season but wanted at least a first-round pick. That would be awfully rich for a 29-year-old corner who also wants a raise but Howard does have 15 picks in his past two seasons.
Team to watch: Seahawks
The Seahawks look like they’ve got another season with Russell Wilson, as he has yet to significantly rock the boat for a trade. Team leadership seems to view 2021 largely as a fluke due to Wilson’s injury and has sights set on patching weaknesses and competing yet again in 2022. Fixing the secondary will be a big priority, and Howard would give them the type of production at corner they haven’t really seen since the Legion of Boom days. Perhaps Miami would bite on a conditional 2023 second that can become a first based on certain conditions.
Cowboys WR Amari Cooper
Why a trade makes sense:
Dallas needs to free up a large amount of cap space, and Cooper’s combination of $16 million in cap savings and underwhelming production in 2021 has led to doubt about his future with the team. But while his $20 million base salary would be a tall ask for another team to take on in a trade, Cooper is still in his prime — he turns 28 in June — and is capable of producing. Dallas inexplicably didn’t use him like a No. 1 receiver this past season but another team could. He might not make $20 million a year as a free agent again but there’s no question he’d have a hot market. That means he should garner some trade interest, even if not for a high pick.
Team to watch: Jaguars
If Dallas is seriously considering cutting Cooper, which is what it sounds like, then there’s not a lot of bargaining leverage. The Jaguars have the first pick of the fourth round, the cap space to take on Cooper’s contract and a major need to surround first overall pick Trevor Lawrence with weapons to succeed. If they have to outbid another team, they could dangle one of their two picks in the third round. Cooper won’t be as cheap as any receiver they draft but he has much better odds to actually be productive for Jacksonville.
Giants CB James Bradberry
Why a trade makes sense:
New Giants GM Joe Schoen wants to slash $40 million from the team’s books, as they’re currently about $12 million in the red. They’ll have to make some serious moves to do that without restructuring, which Schoen says he also wants to avoid as he gets the team’s cap situation in order. Bradberry would save $12.1 million if cut or traded, and he’s still young and productive enough that he should have a market for Schoen to capitalize on via trade.
Team to watch: Raiders
I previously mentioned the Bills as a possibility for Bradberry given their need for a corner and his familiarity with the coaches and system. However, Buffalo isn’t flush with cap space. The Raiders on the other hand have a lot more money to work with and check some of the same boxes. They need help at corner and new DC Patrick Graham knows Bradberry well from the past two seasons in New York. Bradberry’s salary is a logistical hurdle but the Giants might be able to get a third using the example of veteran CB Darius Slay, who was also traded in his late 20s.
Browns TE Austin Hooper
Why a trade makes sense:
Recent reports indicate the Browns are willing to pay up big time to keep TE David Njoku in Cleveland, including at least $10 million a year on an extension or the franchise tag of $10.8 million. That would mean the Browns would have two tight ends making eight figures including Hooper, and while they’re one of the run-heaviest offenses in the league, that’s still a curious allocation of resources. Cutting Hooper only frees up a couple million in cap space, at least before June 1, but if the tight end market is going to be this wild, perhaps another team would give up a decent pick. He has a base salary of $9.5 million.
Team to watch: Titans
Tennessee needs a more well-rounded threat at tight end, as they struggled to replace Jonnu Smith in 2021. Hooper is a competent blocker and red zone threat. He’s not as dynamic as Smith but he could fill a need as another pass-catching threat, and probably wouldn’t cost much more than a Day 3 pick if Cleveland really is considering moving on.
Patriots CB J.C. Jackson
Why a trade makes sense:
Few NFL teams appreciate a bargain as much as the Patriots, their 2021 free agency spending spree notwithstanding. That’s why it’s notable some plugged-in New England beat reporters have voiced doubts about the team’s willingness to tie up $17.3 million with the franchise tag for Jackson. The Patriots also don’t have a ton of cap flexibility to swing that, especially if they’re leery about giving Jackson the long-term deal he’s seeking.
They could let him walk and collect a high comp pick in 2023 but Jackson is good enough that it would be worth exploring a tag and trade scenario with other teams. Pretty much any top 100 pick would be better than a comp pick, so that’s the bar to clear.
Team to watch: Chiefs
Perhaps the Patriots would be hesitant to trade Jackson to another AFC contender but that also hasn’t stopped them in the past and at the very least they can keep him out of the AFC East. Kansas City hasn’t invested a lot in the cornerback position, just Day 3 picks and mid-level free agent deals since trading away Marcus Peters. This would be a dramatic change but someone with Jackson’s track record of production (17 interceptions, 37 pass deflections the past two seasons) would be worth it. The Chiefs can also afford it. Though they don’t have a ton of cap space right now, they can get well above $50 million with various restructures and extensions for core players.
Vikings LB Eric Kendricks
Why a trade makes sense:
Minnesota’s in a thorny cap situation this offseason and will face some tough decisions if they don’t want to restructure and push cap into the future. The team also wants to stay competitive, though, so a fire sale isn’t likely. The balance of those two prerogatives might be dealing Kendricks. New DC Ed Donatell runs a defense that has de-emphasized off-ball linebackers with other teams and trading Kendricks would create $7.5 million in cap space. He’s due $9.5 million in 2022 which is a little rich to take on but he’s still productive enough for the Vikings to get a late-round pick instead of cutting or restructuring.
Team to watch: Commanders
Washington had some issues at linebacker last season and first-round rookie Jamin Davis seems like a better fit on the outside than at middle linebacker. The team has the cap space to take on Kendricks’ contract and he’d provide some veteran leadership on defense.
Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries
Why a trade makes sense:
As things stand now, the Cardinals have basically no cap space. There are ways to create that space of course, but the move that frees up the most money is cutting or trading Humphries. While he’s been good and left tackles are hard to find, $15 million in savings isn’t anything to sneeze at, especially if a decent pick on Day 2 is coming back.
Team to watch: Colts
Indianapolis needs a long-term solution at left tackle, which Humphries would represent. He’s turning 29 in 2022 but tackles can typically play into their 30s. The Colts place a high value on draft picks but they’ve also shown a willingness to part with picks for players who play premium positions and can bring value.
Commanders DE Montez Sweat
Why a trade makes sense:
Sweat is just 25, still on his rookie contract and seen as a young, ascending player who plays a high-value position. However, Washington can’t pay everyone on the defensive line. They’ve already shelled out a major deal to DT Jonathan Allen and DT Daron Payne is next as he enters his contract year. Washington will probably pick up Sweat’s fifth-year option but DE Chase Young is up the year after that. Can Washington afford to pay big deals to all four? Or does it make more sense to deal from a position of strength to improve weaknesses elsewhere, perhaps at quarterback…
Team to watch: Falcons
Most of the team with quarterbacks that were speculated as potentially available on the carousel this offseason have shut down any thought of moving on. That hasn’t exactly been the case with the Falcons and Matt Ryan. The team still plans on him being the quarterback in 2022 but they left the door open for an “offer you can’t refuse” situation. Would they be tempted by Sweat and the No. 11 pick? That would fill a big need with a building block piece in the front seven and another pick to either add a quarterback or keep building.
As for the other side, Commanders HC Ron Rivera has made it clear they’re willing to be aggressive to fix the position, saying at the Combine this week, “Does anybody really care what was traded for Matthew Stafford last year? Nope.” Ryan isn’t Stafford but he can still play and his supporting cast with the Commanders would be far better.
Giants RB Saquon Barkley
Why a trade makes sense:
Barkley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the new GM isn’t the one who picked him at No. 2 overall and made fun of critics as nerds with spreadsheets. Barkley is a great player when healthy but that’s been the rub so far in his career, and the Giants have a lot to do to clean up their cap space and get their foundation in order. Even if he has a career year, is Schoen going to be interested in committing big money to a running back when that has proven to be a perilous venture in the past?
Schoen has already signaled an openness to listen to offers for Barkley. The Giants probably won’t give him away, as they still need support around QB Daniel Jones as he also enters what probably will be a contract year. A second-round pick feels like it absolutely would pique their interest. That said, is there a team willing to offer that much given the salary dynamics?
Team to watch: Buccaneers
Just because Brady is gone doesn’t mean the Buccaneers are going to throw in the towel on the 2022 season, though it does sound like they might be a lot more confident in Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask than your average NFL observer. Juicing up the supporting cast around whoever is at quarterback, particularly if a certain someone does indeed decide he’s not done playing, might be the way to go for the Bucs, and HC Bruce Arians has shown in the past (David Johnson) that he can make good use of a back with a skillset as dynamic as Barkley’s. They might be more willing to part with a higher pick if they still view themselves as contenders.
- For the first time since 2020, the NFL world descended on Indianapolis like a horde of gossipping, steak-eating, prospect-quizzing locusts for the annual NFL Scouting Combine. There’s always plenty of business that gets done at this event and news that comes out, and this year was no exception. The best place to start might be at quarterback, and it wasn’t Aaron Rodgers who had the league buzzing to start the week. The agent for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray released a meandering, all-caps statement that basically translated to “Pay me!” Murray is eligible for a new deal for the first time this offseason but the Cardinals have two more years of contractual control at least, and the word in recent weeks has been they want to see some growth from Murray in areas like leadership. They apparently have seen plenty from GM Steve Keim and HC Kliff Kingsbury, though, as despite the collapses down the stretch the past two seasons, Arizona went ahead and locked up those two until 2027.
- And as for Rodgers, there hasn’t been much news this week. Signs still continue to point to him returning to Green Bay. The two sides are working on contract details, and if he does come back it will be on a short-term deal that likely exceeds $45 million a year. There are no guarantees, however, until the man himself makes an announcement.
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is the other big-name veteran who has been speculated as a potential trade candidate for about a year now. Like Rodgers though, the signs seem to point toward him staying in Seattle for at least one more year despite last season’s 7-10 disappointment. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said this week at the Combine they have no intentions of trading Wilson and they have rebuffed all callers. Wilson seems to be preparing for business as usual in 2022 and there’s been no airing of grievances on a media circuit. All he says is he’s in Seattle right now and he loves it. Who knows what 2023 holds, but it seems like for 2022 at least, Wilson is staying put.
- Pretty much the only quarterback we know for sure is on the trade block is 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, and that situation became more complicated with the news that Garoppolo will need shoulder surgery to fix an issue that popped up during the playoffs. He’s expected to resume throwing by July but it’s still potentially a concern, in addition to Garoppolo’s lengthy injury history that caused the 49ers to move on in the first place. San Francisco should still be able to trade him because there are a lot of desperate teams in need of an upgrade. There are just more doubts now that could depress his value.
- The lack of truly viable starting quarterbacks in circulation this offseason means most teams are going to stick with their current roster if they have any semblance of potential. That’s where the Browns are at with Baker Mayfield. The two sides met this week and the Browns reiterated they are committed to Mayfield as the starter for the 2022 season, including to the point where they won’t bring in veteran competition. Cleveland had been speculated as a team that could look to make a big swing, especially if one of the teams with a veteran quarterback rumored to be available for one reason or another liked Mayfield. It seems the Browns are rolling the dice with Mayfield in his contract year, however.
- With a dwindling list of options, teams in need of a quarterback this offseason are going to look at Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky and think “Eh, we could do worse.” Trubisky spent a year as a backup in Buffalo after a failed tenure with the Bears as a former No. 2 overall pick, and he was impressive enough on scout team and in one preseason game to where there could be a legitimate bidding war for his services from teams that have talked themselves into it.
- The deadline for teams to place the franchise tag is this coming Tuesday, and there’s usually around six to 10 tags that are given out. Here’s a look at the candidates.
- The Packers will tag WR Davante Adams no matter what happens with Rodgers.
- It also looks like Chargers WR Mike Williams is headed for the tag.
- Chiefs GM Brett Veach called a tag for LT Orlando Brown Jr. “likely” which makes sense considering what they traded for him.
- The Bengals haven’t confirmed it but there is absolutely no reason for them not to tag S Jessie Bates.
- The $10.8 million tag number for tight ends is quite affordable compared to the top of the market, so there could be multiple moves here. The Dolphins seem to be leaning toward using the tag on Mike Gesicki. Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is another compelling tag candidate if Dallas can free up the space. And the Browns might even tag TE David Njoku despite a career marked by inconsistency to this point.
- It could go either way with Patriots CB J.C. Jackson at this point. Other maybes at this point include Saints S Marcus Williams, Titans OLB Harold Landry, either Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis or WR Chris Godwin, and Jaguars LT Cam Robinson.
- It’s ironic that at the same time that we’re seeing players play far beyond what has been expected due to the marvels of modern medicine and training techniques, we’re also seeing more and more players choose to walk away from the game before their bodies force them to. That’s what happened with Buccaneers G Ali Marpet, as he retired this week at the age of 28 with $37 million in career earnings. Not bad. It’s a huge blow to Tampa Bay, though, as Marpet was criminally underrated.
- The Combine is in full swing and that means our 2022 NFL Draft Visit Tracker is getting a workout. I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of snark on Twitter about the pointlessness of asking prospects who they’ve met with. “Everybody meets with every team!” they type furiously. Technically that’s true. But there were 324 prospects invited to the Combine this week. Each team is allocated just 45 formal interviews. They also only have 30 in-person visits they can host at their facility, with some exceptions. So while these meetings obviously aren’t the end-be-all, they do mean something…
Quick-hit thoughts and observations from around the NFL…
Unlike the Falcons, the Vikings and Raiders haven’t really cracked the door for “an offer you can’t refuse” situation with Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr, both of whom are a lot younger than Ryan. Assuming for the sake of argument they’re even willing to listen to offers, what would a team like the Broncos, Commanders, Panthers, etc, have to do to blow their socks off?
The Rams’ deal for Matthew Stafford serves as a potential template. Los Angeles gave up firsts in 2022 and 2023, a third in 2021 and a viable starting quarterback in Jared Goff. Out of the other offers, Carolina had the strongest with the No. 8 pick in 2021, Teddy Bridgewater and a late-rounder. If George Paton wants to poach Cousins or someone similar, I would think this is in the neighborhood of what it would cost…
NFL evaluators looking at the ‘22 QB class and talking themselves into Trubisky be like: https://t.co/X0mJSf7HPL pic.twitter.com/bPlUBFz6hr
— Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) March 1, 2022
As a reminder of the QB alternatives for teams…
That said, I think this QB class is getting a bad rap. It’s not as “clean” a projection as past years but that might not be a bad thing. Realistically, the NFL’s ability to predict success for QB prospects is not good, so perhaps these guys being treated more like developmental prospects instead of can’t-miss starters will be good for them in the long run…
NFL Combine tests that generally matter. pic.twitter.com/dm4qhtoaZi
— Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) March 1, 2022
It’s Combine week, and this is a good thread adding some more nuance to the festivities. The measurements and workouts obviously don’t mean everything but they do mean something…
It’s really notable to me that after Seattle’s first losing season since drafting Wilson, Carroll is abandoning his trademark Cover 3 defense. Pete’s got a reputation as being set in his ways, so this is a dramatic shift…
Ian Thomas was PFF's No. 48 tight end among 48 qualifiers in 2020. He was No. 44 out of 45 in 2021.
Thomas has run 804 routes (!!) over the last two seasons, but gone 38-333-1 receiving. https://t.co/pX27LoNa32
— Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) February 25, 2022
The Panthers continue to baffle me. Does anyone outside of the team facility seriously think Thomas would have gotten anything more than the veteran minimum??
It’s worth paying attention to recent news about TV networks throwing around gobs of money to lure broadcasting talent. Amazon reportedly was willing to give Rams HC Sean McVay up to $25 million a year. Once he turned them down, they pivoted to offering to triple 49ers GM John Lynch’s $5 million a year salary. Sean Payton is reportedly looking at an eight-figure deal with FOX. CBS pays Tony Romo $18 million a year and ESPN just poached Troy Aikman for the same figure. Both men are making far more calling games than they ever did playing for the Cowboys, and with a far lighter schedule and less bodily trauma. For the first time in a long time, the NFL could be facing a legitimate rival for its best and brightest…
COLUMN: A bad week for journalism in Kansas City.
Worse for human decency.
The fabricated stories and incessant social media harassment toward Patrick Mahomes — and particularly his fiancee — represent the worst of us. https://t.co/e17FkIxTvh
— Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 20, 2022
Excellent read that’s worth your time…
this view of the Immaculate Reception is so amazing. I don't think a lot of people know it exists either. pic.twitter.com/zHwyxyU4dr
— alex 💙💛 (@highlghtheaven) February 19, 2022
Your first dose of 1970’s All 22…
This Kyler Murray letter is so needy pic.twitter.com/39xNVKYWfT
— Caleb Bacon (@CalebEatsBacon) February 28, 2022
Some levity…
