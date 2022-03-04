NFLTR Review: 10 Possible Non-QB Blockbuster NFL Trades

You want trade talk, we’ve got you covered. This week in NFLTR Review:

Around The Trade Block: 10 Non-Quarterback Trades To Watch For

There’s been plenty written about quarterbacks in anticipation of this offseason. Lost in the shuffle has been the potential movement at other positions. NFL decision-makers have become more and more willing to make aggressive moves in recent seasons, and the Rams just showed the fruits that strategy can have.

Here are 10 potential blockbuster trade candidates to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, plus 10 destinations that make the most sense. Some of these players are obviously more likely to be traded than others but these are the 10 biggest names with at least a semi-realistic chance of being traded.

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Why a trade makes sense:

We’ve had little new information on Ridley since his exit from the team to recuperate his mental health. But none of the hints and innuendos that have leaked out since then have indicated much optimism regarding his future continuing in Atlanta. It would be a blow to the Falcons to have to trade a star receiver in back-to-back offseasons, however, the high draft pick and salary relief should help ease the pain.

Team to watch: Eagles

The ship has probably sailed on Jalen Reagor at this point and the Eagles will explore their options at wide receiver this offseason to add more weapons besides DeVonta Smith. They have three first-round picks, and while it’s a strong class at the receiver position, why not use one of those picks on someone like Ridley who has already established himself as an excellent NFL player?

The Eagles are rebuilding, but the goal is to turn those picks into building blocks. Ridley is still just 27 and his NFL resume so far shows he has a high floor as a player. He’d reunite with Smith and QB Jalen Hurts after being college teammates with them both, and they could also vouch for him coming off of his lengthy absence. He’s due $11 million in the final year of his contract, but the Eagles have enough cap space to take that on if they don’t want to lower it with an extension right away.

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

Why a trade makes sense:

Howard skipped minicamp and did a lot of grumbling heading into training camp because he was unhappy with the extension he signed in 2019, which ended up being extraordinarily team-friendly despite paying him at the time like the league’s No. 1 cornerback. Miami did a temporary band-aid on his deal which had four years remaining and promised to address it again this offseason. If those talks don’t go well, though, and Howard starts to make a stink again in new HC Mike McDaniel’s first season, the Dolphins could look to trade Howard as long as they get fair compensation.

They reportedly were in talks with the Ravens at the deadline last season but wanted at least a first-round pick. That would be awfully rich for a 29-year-old corner who also wants a raise but Howard does have 15 picks in his past two seasons.

Team to watch: Seahawks

The Seahawks look like they’ve got another season with Russell Wilson, as he has yet to significantly rock the boat for a trade. Team leadership seems to view 2021 largely as a fluke due to Wilson’s injury and has sights set on patching weaknesses and competing yet again in 2022. Fixing the secondary will be a big priority, and Howard would give them the type of production at corner they haven’t really seen since the Legion of Boom days. Perhaps Miami would bite on a conditional 2023 second that can become a first based on certain conditions.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Why a trade makes sense:

Dallas needs to free up a large amount of cap space, and Cooper’s combination of $16 million in cap savings and underwhelming production in 2021 has led to doubt about his future with the team. But while his $20 million base salary would be a tall ask for another team to take on in a trade, Cooper is still in his prime — he turns 28 in June — and is capable of producing. Dallas inexplicably didn’t use him like a No. 1 receiver this past season but another team could. He might not make $20 million a year as a free agent again but there’s no question he’d have a hot market. That means he should garner some trade interest, even if not for a high pick.

Team to watch: Jaguars

If Dallas is seriously considering cutting Cooper, which is what it sounds like, then there’s not a lot of bargaining leverage. The Jaguars have the first pick of the fourth round, the cap space to take on Cooper’s contract and a major need to surround first overall pick Trevor Lawrence with weapons to succeed. If they have to outbid another team, they could dangle one of their two picks in the third round. Cooper won’t be as cheap as any receiver they draft but he has much better odds to actually be productive for Jacksonville.

Giants CB James Bradberry

Why a trade makes sense:

New Giants GM Joe Schoen wants to slash $40 million from the team’s books, as they’re currently about $12 million in the red. They’ll have to make some serious moves to do that without restructuring, which Schoen says he also wants to avoid as he gets the team’s cap situation in order. Bradberry would save $12.1 million if cut or traded, and he’s still young and productive enough that he should have a market for Schoen to capitalize on via trade.

Team to watch: Raiders

I previously mentioned the Bills as a possibility for Bradberry given their need for a corner and his familiarity with the coaches and system. However, Buffalo isn’t flush with cap space. The Raiders on the other hand have a lot more money to work with and check some of the same boxes. They need help at corner and new DC Patrick Graham knows Bradberry well from the past two seasons in New York. Bradberry’s salary is a logistical hurdle but the Giants might be able to get a third using the example of veteran CB Darius Slay, who was also traded in his late 20s.

Browns TE Austin Hooper

Why a trade makes sense:

Recent reports indicate the Browns are willing to pay up big time to keep TE David Njoku in Cleveland, including at least $10 million a year on an extension or the franchise tag of $10.8 million. That would mean the Browns would have two tight ends making eight figures including Hooper, and while they’re one of the run-heaviest offenses in the league, that’s still a curious allocation of resources. Cutting Hooper only frees up a couple million in cap space, at least before June 1, but if the tight end market is going to be this wild, perhaps another team would give up a decent pick. He has a base salary of $9.5 million.

Team to watch: Titans

Tennessee needs a more well-rounded threat at tight end, as they struggled to replace Jonnu Smith in 2021. Hooper is a competent blocker and red zone threat. He’s not as dynamic as Smith but he could fill a need as another pass-catching threat, and probably wouldn’t cost much more than a Day 3 pick if Cleveland really is considering moving on.

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson

Why a trade makes sense:

Few NFL teams appreciate a bargain as much as the Patriots, their 2021 free agency spending spree notwithstanding. That’s why it’s notable some plugged-in New England beat reporters have voiced doubts about the team’s willingness to tie up $17.3 million with the franchise tag for Jackson. The Patriots also don’t have a ton of cap flexibility to swing that, especially if they’re leery about giving Jackson the long-term deal he’s seeking.

They could let him walk and collect a high comp pick in 2023 but Jackson is good enough that it would be worth exploring a tag and trade scenario with other teams. Pretty much any top 100 pick would be better than a comp pick, so that’s the bar to clear.

Team to watch: Chiefs

Perhaps the Patriots would be hesitant to trade Jackson to another AFC contender but that also hasn’t stopped them in the past and at the very least they can keep him out of the AFC East. Kansas City hasn’t invested a lot in the cornerback position, just Day 3 picks and mid-level free agent deals since trading away Marcus Peters. This would be a dramatic change but someone with Jackson’s track record of production (17 interceptions, 37 pass deflections the past two seasons) would be worth it. The Chiefs can also afford it. Though they don’t have a ton of cap space right now, they can get well above $50 million with various restructures and extensions for core players.

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks

Why a trade makes sense:

Minnesota’s in a thorny cap situation this offseason and will face some tough decisions if they don’t want to restructure and push cap into the future. The team also wants to stay competitive, though, so a fire sale isn’t likely. The balance of those two prerogatives might be dealing Kendricks. New DC Ed Donatell runs a defense that has de-emphasized off-ball linebackers with other teams and trading Kendricks would create $7.5 million in cap space. He’s due $9.5 million in 2022 which is a little rich to take on but he’s still productive enough for the Vikings to get a late-round pick instead of cutting or restructuring.

Team to watch: Commanders

Washington had some issues at linebacker last season and first-round rookie Jamin Davis seems like a better fit on the outside than at middle linebacker. The team has the cap space to take on Kendricks’ contract and he’d provide some veteran leadership on defense.

Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries

Why a trade makes sense:

As things stand now, the Cardinals have basically no cap space. There are ways to create that space of course, but the move that frees up the most money is cutting or trading Humphries. While he’s been good and left tackles are hard to find, $15 million in savings isn’t anything to sneeze at, especially if a decent pick on Day 2 is coming back.

Team to watch: Colts

Indianapolis needs a long-term solution at left tackle, which Humphries would represent. He’s turning 29 in 2022 but tackles can typically play into their 30s. The Colts place a high value on draft picks but they’ve also shown a willingness to part with picks for players who play premium positions and can bring value.

Commanders DE Montez Sweat

Why a trade makes sense:

Sweat is just 25, still on his rookie contract and seen as a young, ascending player who plays a high-value position. However, Washington can’t pay everyone on the defensive line. They’ve already shelled out a major deal to DT Jonathan Allen and DT Daron Payne is next as he enters his contract year. Washington will probably pick up Sweat’s fifth-year option but DE Chase Young is up the year after that. Can Washington afford to pay big deals to all four? Or does it make more sense to deal from a position of strength to improve weaknesses elsewhere, perhaps at quarterback…

Team to watch: Falcons

Most of the team with quarterbacks that were speculated as potentially available on the carousel this offseason have shut down any thought of moving on. That hasn’t exactly been the case with the Falcons and Matt Ryan. The team still plans on him being the quarterback in 2022 but they left the door open for an “offer you can’t refuse” situation. Would they be tempted by Sweat and the No. 11 pick? That would fill a big need with a building block piece in the front seven and another pick to either add a quarterback or keep building.

As for the other side, Commanders HC Ron Rivera has made it clear they’re willing to be aggressive to fix the position, saying at the Combine this week, “Does anybody really care what was traded for Matthew Stafford last year? Nope.” Ryan isn’t Stafford but he can still play and his supporting cast with the Commanders would be far better.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Why a trade makes sense:

Barkley is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the new GM isn’t the one who picked him at No. 2 overall and made fun of critics as nerds with spreadsheets. Barkley is a great player when healthy but that’s been the rub so far in his career, and the Giants have a lot to do to clean up their cap space and get their foundation in order. Even if he has a career year, is Schoen going to be interested in committing big money to a running back when that has proven to be a perilous venture in the past?

Schoen has already signaled an openness to listen to offers for Barkley. The Giants probably won’t give him away, as they still need support around QB Daniel Jones as he also enters what probably will be a contract year. A second-round pick feels like it absolutely would pique their interest. That said, is there a team willing to offer that much given the salary dynamics?

Team to watch: Buccaneers

Just because Brady is gone doesn’t mean the Buccaneers are going to throw in the towel on the 2022 season, though it does sound like they might be a lot more confident in Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask than your average NFL observer. Juicing up the supporting cast around whoever is at quarterback, particularly if a certain someone does indeed decide he’s not done playing, might be the way to go for the Bucs, and HC Bruce Arians has shown in the past (David Johnson) that he can make good use of a back with a skillset as dynamic as Barkley’s. They might be more willing to part with a higher pick if they still view themselves as contenders.

This Week In Football

Nickels & Dimes

Quick-hit thoughts and observations from around the NFL…

Unlike the Falcons, the Vikings and Raiders haven’t really cracked the door for “an offer you can’t refuse” situation with Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr, both of whom are a lot younger than Ryan. Assuming for the sake of argument they’re even willing to listen to offers, what would a team like the Broncos, Commanders, Panthers, etc, have to do to blow their socks off?

The Rams’ deal for Matthew Stafford serves as a potential template. Los Angeles gave up firsts in 2022 and 2023, a third in 2021 and a viable starting quarterback in Jared Goff. Out of the other offers, Carolina had the strongest with the No. 8 pick in 2021, Teddy Bridgewater and a late-rounder. If George Paton wants to poach Cousins or someone similar, I would think this is in the neighborhood of what it would cost…

NFL evaluators looking at the ‘22 QB class and talking themselves into Trubisky be like: https://t.co/X0mJSf7HPL pic.twitter.com/bPlUBFz6hr — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) March 1, 2022

As a reminder of the QB alternatives for teams…

That said, I think this QB class is getting a bad rap. It’s not as “clean” a projection as past years but that might not be a bad thing. Realistically, the NFL’s ability to predict success for QB prospects is not good, so perhaps these guys being treated more like developmental prospects instead of can’t-miss starters will be good for them in the long run…

NFL Combine tests that generally matter. pic.twitter.com/dm4qhtoaZi — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) March 1, 2022

It’s Combine week, and this is a good thread adding some more nuance to the festivities. The measurements and workouts obviously don’t mean everything but they do mean something…

It’s really notable to me that after Seattle’s first losing season since drafting Wilson, Carroll is abandoning his trademark Cover 3 defense. Pete’s got a reputation as being set in his ways, so this is a dramatic shift…

Ian Thomas was PFF's No. 48 tight end among 48 qualifiers in 2020. He was No. 44 out of 45 in 2021. Thomas has run 804 routes (!!) over the last two seasons, but gone 38-333-1 receiving. https://t.co/pX27LoNa32 — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) February 25, 2022

The Panthers continue to baffle me. Does anyone outside of the team facility seriously think Thomas would have gotten anything more than the veteran minimum??

It’s worth paying attention to recent news about TV networks throwing around gobs of money to lure broadcasting talent. Amazon reportedly was willing to give Rams HC Sean McVay up to $25 million a year. Once he turned them down, they pivoted to offering to triple 49ers GM John Lynch’s $5 million a year salary. Sean Payton is reportedly looking at an eight-figure deal with FOX. CBS pays Tony Romo $18 million a year and ESPN just poached Troy Aikman for the same figure. Both men are making far more calling games than they ever did playing for the Cowboys, and with a far lighter schedule and less bodily trauma. For the first time in a long time, the NFL could be facing a legitimate rival for its best and brightest…

COLUMN: A bad week for journalism in Kansas City. Worse for human decency. The fabricated stories and incessant social media harassment toward Patrick Mahomes — and particularly his fiancee — represent the worst of us. https://t.co/e17FkIxTvh — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) February 20, 2022

Excellent read that’s worth your time…

this view of the Immaculate Reception is so amazing. I don't think a lot of people know it exists either. pic.twitter.com/zHwyxyU4dr — alex 💙💛 (@highlghtheaven) February 19, 2022

Your first dose of 1970’s All 22…

This Kyler Murray letter is so needy pic.twitter.com/39xNVKYWfT — Caleb Bacon (@CalebEatsBacon) February 28, 2022

Some levity…