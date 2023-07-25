Nick Bosa Not With 49ers For Start Of Training Camp

49ers’ GM John Lynch told reporters on Tuesday he does not expect DE Nick Bosa to be with the team as training camp opens due to their ongoing contract negotiations.

Lynch added that Bosa is unlikely to practice until he has a new deal. As for contract talks between the two parties, Lynch said they could be a “little more complex,” Eric Branch.

Bosa is in position to secure a record contract when all is said and done. However, it remains to be seen whether he’ll have a new before the 2023 season.

Bosa, 25, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Bosa appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 tackles, and led the NFL with 18.5 sacks.