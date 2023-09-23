Nick Chubb Believed To Only Have MCL Tear, Projected To Miss 6-8 Months

Adam Schefter reports that Browns RB Nick Chubb is believed to have only suffered a torn MCL and has a projected recovery time of six to eight months.

This comes as positive news to the Browns, as Chubb’s injury was believed to be more severe. The team recently placed him on season-ending injured reserve.

Ian Rapoport adds that there is damage to the ACL yet it may not need a full repair and that Chubb plans to make a full recovery. There is even a chance he could be ready for next season.

There was reportedly “initial talk” that Chubb could potentially need two surgeries to address the knee injury he sustained during a loss to the Steelers.

Chubb, 28, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension in back in 2021.

He’s set to make a base salary of $10.850,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in two games for the Browns and rushed for 167 yards on 27 carries to go along with 21 yards on four receptions.