No Additional Ligament Damage For Kyler Murray, Door Open For 2023 Return In Week 1

Sources told both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered a “clean” ACL tear, meaning there was no damage to the other ligaments in his knee.

Although ACL tears usually take anywhere from 9-12 months to rehab after surgery, the prognosis is better when it’s just a clean tear. Some league sources told Schefter Murray could be back in as little as six to eight months.

“There’s a really good chance he’s ready by Week 1 next year,” one said.

Rapoport took a more cautious tone, reporting there was also some damage to Murray’s meniscus that will need to be repaired. He said, however, that Murray could be back in as little as eight and a half months and Week 1 is feasible if things go well.

Both Schefter and Rapoport note Murray will likely open up training camp on the PUP list regardless. He’s scheduled to have surgery in a week or two after Christmas.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Murray as the news is available.