No Contract Extension For Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Per Adam Schefter, Buccaneers and WR Mike Evans officially will not be extending his deal by today’s deadline.

Evans will now be playing on the last year of his contract and plans to explore his free-agent options in 2024.

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Buccaneers have no plans to trade Evans.

Tampa Bay and Evans reportedly haven’t had any communication over the past few days but would reconvene later this week to try one last time to bridge the gap. However, it appears the two sides have been unable to find an agreement.

Evans set a Week 1 deadline for contract talks, otherwise, he will play out the final year of his deal and presumably test free agency in 2024.

Evans, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans is set to make a base salary of $13 million in the final years of his deal and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Evans appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and caught 77 passes for 1,124 (14.6 YPC) and six touchdowns.

