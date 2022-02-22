No Contract Talks Between Packers & WR Davante Adams Since End Of Season

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers and WR Davante Adams have not had contract discussions since the end of the season about a month ago.

The expectation has been that the Packers will franchise tag Adams before working on a long-term deal. The tag window opened officially today and will run through March 8.

Negotiations between the two sides broke off before the start of the season with them being at an impasse and have apparently not yet resumed.

Adams is reportedly seeking to become the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver but he and the Packers have disagreed on which player to use as the barometer.

Prior reports have said that Adams points to the two-year, $54 million deal Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins signed with three years left on his deal, while the Packers think the three-year, $66 million extension the Falcons gave WR Julio Jones with two years left is a better template.

The franchise tag for Adams would be just over $20 million in 2022. While the Packers are projected to be tight against the cap, it’s doable to create enough space to franchise Adams.

The issue for the Packers is that the franchise tag is fully guaranteed and they would have to carry him at this cap figure until they reach an agreement on a long-term deal that would allow them to reduce his 2022 cap figure.

Adams, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams stands to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Adams has appeared in 14 games for the Packers and caught 106 of 148 targets for 1,362 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

