No Deal Considered Imminent Between Ravens & Lamar Jackson

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, citing league sources, reports that a contract extension between the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson is not considered imminent at this point in time, despite months of negotiations.

However, La Canfora says that Baltimore has made their intentions very clear that they are committed to Jackson for the long haul. Jackson has reportedly given the Ravens every indication that he wants to remain a Raven for the foreseeable future.

La Canfora explains that this is a “tricky negotiation” because the Ravens would like to have some cost certainty, considering that they’ve had some cap issues even with Lamar playing on a rookie contract.

Sources have told La Canfora that Jackson is seeking a deal commiserate with the 10-year extension worth roughly $45 million per year that Patrick Mahomes signed with the Chiefs. Although, La Canfora says that there are elements of this deal that are not considered great and some rival executives believe the Ravens may have to exceed this deal the longer they wait and the better Jackson plays.

“They have to pay him,” an NFL GM tells La Canfora. “They know that. He has to know that.”

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in nine games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,447 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 639 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.