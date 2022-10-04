No Deal Imminent Between Giants & Landon Collins

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that free agent S Landon Collins‘ workout with the Giants’ “went well” but New York won’t be signing him to a contract at this time.

Garafolo mentions that the Giants have to do some “roster gymnastics at other positions this week.” However, it’s possible that New York revisits the idea of bringing Collins back down the road.

Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million in 2022 before being released by the Commanders.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Collins with a June 1 designation freed up $11.9 million in available cap space while creating $3.8 million in dead money for Washington

In 2021, Collins appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries, and two pass deflections.

