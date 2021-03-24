No Real Progress On Deal Between Buccaneers & RB Leonard Fournette

According to Joey Knight, the Buccanneers have made no real headway on a deal to bring back RB Leonard Fournette.

The former first-round pick has been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent and remains unsigned.

The last word on Fournette was that the Seahawks had a strong offer on the table and the Patriots were lurking, but since then Seattle re-signed RB Chris Carson and New England is nearing a deal to bring back RB James White.

Fournette, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after.

In 2020, Fournette appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 367 yards on 97 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 36 receptions for 233 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

