“No Rush” For Decision From DeAndre Hopkins

Former Patriots beat reporter Mike Giardi provided an update on former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and his free agency process, relaying from a source that the veteran is in “no rush” to sign a deal right now.

This echoes some of the reporting from several other outlets after last week when Hopkins took official visits with both the Titans and the Patriots. He left each visit without signing a contract despite a reported push from the Patriots to close a deal.

Giardi’s source reiterated to him there could be more “out there” on the market in the coming weeks, including the beginning of training camp in late July, mentioning the possibilities of an injury or another team deciding they need more help at wide receiver.

Per Giardi, Hopkins enjoyed both of his visits and his source said both the Titans and the Patriots could each offer something “unique” to Hopkins. He adds both teams told the veteran they still view him as an “elite” player.

It’s clear the veteran still hasn’t gotten an offer that’s blown him away enough to sign, however, and he’s prepared to be patient for a little while longer to try and get it.

Hopkins, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. Houston later traded Hopkins to the Cardinals in return for David Johnson and draft picks.

Hopkins was in the third year of his five-year, $81 million extension that included $49 million guaranteed when he agreed to a two-year, $54.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

Hopkins was owed base salaries of $19,450,000 and $14,915,000 over the final two years of the agreement when the Cardinals opted to release him.

In 2022, Hopkins appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and caught 64 passes for 717 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.