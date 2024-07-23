No Substantial Contract Talks Between CeeDee Lamb & Cowboys Ahead Of Camp

Update:

David Moore reports Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is not on the team’s charter flight to California where training camp will be held.

Unless Lamb reports to training camp before the reporting date tomorrow, that means the star receiver will officially be holding out as he searches for a new contract.

Calvin Watkins reports that there have been no substantial contract talks between the Cowboys and WR CeeDee Lamb as the team prepares to begin training camp.

He is considered to be the next receiver in line for a megadeal and has been away from the team while he holds out for a new contract.

Lamb could push the top end of the market once all is said and done. It’s worth mentioning that the Cowboys have their franchise tag available next year if need be.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

We will have more on Lamb and the Cowboys as the news is available.