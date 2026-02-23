North Dakota State QB Cole Payton Generating QB2 Buzz Among Scouts

Per Jason La Canfora, multiple personnel executives have a second-round grade on North Dakota State QB Cole Payton and believe he’s the second-best QB in the draft.

One longtime NFL executive scouting this QB class told Canfora he understands why Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is going first, but he doesn’t think Payton is too far behind. He thinks Payton will be a second-round pick who might even rise up to the late first round.

“But I don’t think this kid from North Dakota State is that far behind him. I really don’t. Two or three years from now, I think he can be there with (Mendoza). We think he’s gone early two (second-round). And somebody probably shot on him at the end of day one. Everything I’ve been telling you about him since November, people who are doing the work are seeing it too. This kid can play.”

Another longtime evaluator told Canfora he likes Payton’s decision-making and frame with an above-average arm.

“He’s QB 2 for me, yeah. The more I watch the more I like. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him myself, but we hear he’s a really good kid. I like his decision making, I see above average arm strength and accuracy. He has the body. I think he has a good left-handed release. He can run some… It’s not a good class at all, but he has some upside. Second round, but you know what that means. Somebody might want the fifth-year option (which teams get on first-round picks).”

Payton, six-foot-three, 220 pounds, was a two-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class out of Omaha, Nebraska. He committed to North Dakota State and remained there for five seasons before becoming a starter in his final year.

In his collegiate career, Payton completed 70.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,190 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 287 times for 1,919 yards (6.7 YPC) and 31 touchdowns.