Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Still Factoring Into NFL Coaching Carousel?

According to Ian Rapoport, there are teams that still think Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman could be an option to make the jump to the NFL despite his statement that he’s staying in college.

Rapoport says any pursuit of Freeman would have to be handled quietly because of his situation at Notre Dame, so he probably wouldn’t interview openly with a team.

However, there are teams that still view him as a top-tier candidate, per Rapoport.

Freeman was previously listed among the names to watch for the Giants’ HC vacancy.

Freeman, 39, played linebacker at Ohio State and was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. However, he was cut as a rookie and never appeared in an NFL game.

He transitioned into coaching and had stops at Ohio State, Kent State, and Purdue before landing at Cincinnati as the defensive coordinator. From there, he joined Notre Dame as the defensive coordinator in 2021 and was promoted to head coach the following season.

In four years at Notre Dame, Freeman has a record of 43-12 with two bowl appearances, one College Football Playoff berth, and a finish as national runner-ups in 2024.