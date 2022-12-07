Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer Declares For Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer is skipping the Gator Bowl and will declare for the NFL Draft.

Thamel notes that Mayer is currently ranked the top tight end prospect and No. 8 prospect overall by Mel Kiper. Dane Brugler of The Athletic also has Mayer ranked as the No. 16 player on his draft board.

Mayer, 21, was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. He is the all-time leader in receptions among tight ends at Notre Dame.

During his three years with the team, Mayer appeared in 36 games and caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards (11.7 YPC) and 18 touchdowns.