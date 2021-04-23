‘Numerous’ Teams In Talks With Free Agent LT Eric Fisher

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent LT Eric Fisher has been in talks with “numerous” teams and is a player to keep an eye on to sign after the draft.

Rapoport doesn’t offer any specifics regarding which teams have been in contact with Fisher. However, Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters last week that the “door always remains open” for Fisher to return to Kansas City.

The idea of Fisher re-signing with the Chiefs would make some sense, considering that he’s working his way back from a torn Achilles and wouldn’t be ready to activities until later on. If the Chiefs were interested, he could rejoin the team before the season and wouldn’t have to learn a new system.

Other teams currently in need of left tackle help include the Chargers and Colts.

Fisher, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick back in 2013. He signed a four-year, $63 million extension with $40 million guaranteed back in 2016.

Fisher was owed a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2021 season when the Chiefs opted to release him last month.

In 2020, Fisher appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and started all of them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 16 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

