Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Skipping Combine & Pro Day Workouts

Albert Breer is reporting Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t participate in the workouts or drills at the NFL Combine, though he’ll still be in Indianapolis for interviews.

Breer adds Harrison does not plan to do workouts or athletic testing at Ohio State’s pro day later this spring, and will instead focus on preparing for his rookie season.

Harrison Jr. is a sure-fire top-five pick, and that gives him the luxury of not having to jump through all the hoops the league normally puts prospects through before the draft.

Harrison Jr, 21, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Consensus All-America and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

For his career, Harrison Jr appeared in 38 games at Ohio State and caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns to go along with two rush attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown.