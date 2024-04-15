Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton Visiting Dolphins, Has Seven Reported Official Visits

According to Barry Jackson, Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton is taking an official visit with the Dolphins.

Miami marks the seventh official reported visit for Guyton so far. The full list, per our 2024 NFL Draft Visit tracker:

Guyton has had an excellent pre-draft process and tested like an exceptional athlete at the Combine.

He’s now viewed as a likely first-rounder and is one of several tackles who could hear their names called in the back half of the round at the end of the month.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Guyton, 21, began his career at TCU as a tight end before transferring to Oklahoma and converting to offensive tackle. He was a one-year starter at right tackle and was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2023.

During his two years at Oklahoma, Guyton appeared in 20 games and made 15 starts at tackle, all but one of those on the right side.