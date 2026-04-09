Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling Has Seven Top-30 Visits Including Eagles

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling has seven top-30 scheduled pre-draft meetings as of now.

Here’s a list of Stribling’s reported visits so far:

Stribling, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 268th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Kapolei, Hawaii. He committed to Washington State and remained there for two years before transferring to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2023 season.

From there, Stribling played two seasons with the Cowboys and transferred again for his final season at Ole Miss in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Stribling as the 11th-best receiver in the class with a second to third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Stribling appeared in 56 games over five seasons with Washington State, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss. He recorded 216 receptions for 2,964 yards and 23 touchdowns.