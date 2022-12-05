Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez Declares For NFL Draft

According to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough, Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez will skip the team’s bowl game and has declared for the NFL Draft.

Gonzalez is one of the top-ranked cornerbacks in this year’s class and a potential first-round draft pick.

He transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022.

During his two years at Colorado and one year at Oregon, Gonzalez appeared in 30 games and recorded 128 tackles and four interceptions. He also racked up 17 pass breakups and 118 interception yards.