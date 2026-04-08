Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq Visiting Browns

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are hosting Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq for an official 30 visit.

He’s among the top tight ends available in this year’s draft and could be a top-10 pick when it’s all said and done.

Sadiq led all college football tight ends in touchdowns in 2025 with eight scores.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Sadiq, 20, was a four-star recruit and signed with Oregon as the top prospect out of Idaho. He was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2025 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

During his college career at Oregon, Sadiq appeared in 42 games and recorded 80 receptions for 892 yards (11.2 YPC) and 11 touchdowns, to go along with nine carries for 42 yards (4.7 YPC).

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.