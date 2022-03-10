Other NFC West Teams Expected To Have Interest In Bobby Wagner

According to Ian Rapoport, former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is expected to get “significant interest” on the open market and is getting attention from the other three teams within the NFC West.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic also reported the Rams would absolutely be interested in Wagner, but would only be able to offer him a contract around $4 million or $5 million.

That’s a far cry from the $16 million Wagner was supposed to make in 2022, but Rodrigue points out he is from Los Angeles and may enjoy playing for a contending team.

The Rams also traditionally haven’t put much emphasis on inside linebacker, however, Rodrigue says Wagner is the type of player they would sign first and figure out the scheme fit later.

Wagner, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him.

In 2021, Wagner appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 170 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 14 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.

We have him listed in our Top 100 – 2022 NFL Free Agents list.