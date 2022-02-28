Packers & Aaron Rodgers Discussing Deal That Would Likely Make Him Highest-Paid Player

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers and the agents for QB Aaron Rodgers are working on a contract beyond the scenes and while nothing is done, the two sides are at least in discussions about his potential return to Green Bay.

It remains to be seen what Rodgers will decide to do, but Rapoport says that these negotiations are designed to have a deal ready to go once Rodgers is ready to make an announcement.

According to Rapoport, this would be a “short-term” deal that would likely make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Rapoport adds that the Packers “hope and believe” Rodgers will want to back with them.

Reports from last week mentioned that Rodgers was looking to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a “wide margin” and that he was looking for around $50 million per year as part of an extension with the Packers.

Rodgers later refuted this report in a text to Pat McAfee.

Multiple reports have said that teams around the league have expressed interest in Rodgers but that Green Bay hasn’t fielded offers for him yet.

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Rodgers as the news is available.