Packers & Aaron Rodgers Officially Agree To Terms On Restructured Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers have finally agreed to terms and language on a restructured contract Thursday.

Rodgers reported for the start of training camp earlier this week after the Packers agreed to make some concessions with regards to his contract and situation in Green Bay moving forward.

Adam Schefter reports that the specific concessions made by Green Bay include:

Voiding the 2023 year of Rodgers’ deal

Forfeiture provisions were removed from the contract, preventing the Packers from pursuing prorated portions of Rodgersâ€™ signing bonus

Tom Peliserro reports that the Packers have not actually waived their rights to pursue a prorated amount of Rodgers’ signing bonus. If he retires prior to 2022 he may have to forfeit $11.5 million in his remaining prorated money from his original $57.5M signing bonus in 2018.

Rodgersâ€™ revised contract does void on the seventh day prior to the 2023 league year, making him impossible to franchise tag after 2022.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15.05 million and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.