Packers Activate LB Krys Barnes From IR

The Packers announced on Saturday that they are activating LB Krys Barnes from injured reserve.

Barnes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason of his rookie year but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after, where he’s remained since.

In 2021, Barnes appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 81 tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack. He also had two fumble recoveries and four passes defended