Packers Activate Rashan Gary From PUP List

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Packers are activating pass rusher Rashan Gary from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Gary suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Week 9’s loss to the Lions and was expected to be placed on injured reserve.

Gary, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes a $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option this past April worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Gary appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 32 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.