Packers Activate TE Tucker Kraft From PUP List

The Green Bay Packers officially activated TE Tucker Kraft from the PUP list on Monday.
Kraft was placed on the PUP list last month after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.
Kraft, 23, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.
The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that includes a $1,027,588 signing bonus.
In 2023, Kraft appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught 31 passes on 40 targets for 355 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!