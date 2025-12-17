Packers Activating RB MarShawn Lloyd But He’ll Be Placed On IR Again

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers are activating RB MarShawn Lloyd today. However, it’s a procedural move and he’ll go back on injured reserve soon.

Silverstein explains that allows the Packers to restart the clock on Lloyd and give them a chance to get him back in the playoffs, though the second round is the earliest he could play.

Lloyd suffered another setback with a hamstring injury this weekend, the latest in a long line of soft tissue injuries that have limited him to one career gaem.

He had seen a specialist for his recurring hamstring troubles and believed he had gotten on top of the issue.

Lloyd, 24, was a third-round pick by the Packers out of USC in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.8 million rookie deal through 2027 that included a $957,104 signing bonus.

In 2024, Lloyd appeared in one game for the Packers and rushed six times for 15 yards, along with catching one pass for three yards.

We’ll have more on Lloyd as the news is available.