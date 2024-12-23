Packers Activating TE Luke Musgrave For Monday Night Football

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are activating TE Luke Musgrave from injured reserve for tonight’s game against the Saints.

Musgrave has been out since early October with an ankle injury.

Musgrave, 24, was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He signed a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,926,305 in 2024.

In 2024, Musgrave has appeared in four games for the Packers and caught five passes for 22 yards receiving.