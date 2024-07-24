Packers Activating WR Jayden Reed From NFI List

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced Wednesday that WR Jayden Reed will be activated from the active/non-football injury list, per Wes Hodkiewicz.

Reed, 24, was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round by the Packers. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that includes a $2,222,383 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,305,596 in 2023.

Reed isn’t scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent until 2027.

In 2023, Reed appeared in 16 games for the Packers and caught 64 passes for 793 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.