Packers Agree To Terms With LS Matt Orzech

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a three-year contract with LS Matt Orzech, according to Mike Garafolo.

Orzech, 27, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2019. He later signed on with the Ravens, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Orzech he brief stint with the Jaguars and Dolphins before the Titans signed him to their active roster in 2020. He returned to Tennesee on a futures contract in 2021 but was waived a few months later.

From there, the Rams claimed Orzech off of waivers from Tennessee and has remained on their roster before becoming an unrestricted free-agent in March.

In 2022, Orzech appeared in all 17 games for the Rams.