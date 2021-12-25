Packers Also Placing CB Kevin King On COVID-19 List, Elevating S Innis Gaines

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are placing CB Kevin King on the COVID-19 list and elevating S Innis Gaines to their active roster for game day against the Browns. The team is also placing LB La’Darius Hamilton on the COVID-19 list.

Roster moves: #Packers place CB Kevin King on the reserve/COVID-19 list & elevate S Innis Gaines from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. https://t.co/7gN0v3XHsH — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 25, 2021

King, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2017 after they elected to trade down with the Saints. For moving back a few spots, the Packers picked up an additional fourth-round pick that they used on OLB Vince Biegel.

King played out the final year of his four-year, $7.08 million contract before returning to Green Bay on a one-year contract this past March.

In 2021, King has appeared in 8 games for the Packers and recorded 24 tackles and one interception.

We will have more news on King as it becomes available.