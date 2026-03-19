Packers Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The Green Bay Packers officially announced numerous staff changes ahead of the 2026 season.

The Packers have hired the following coaches for the upcoming season:

Bills assistant DBs coach Bobby Babich as secondary coach/pass game coordinator

as secondary coach/pass game coordinator 49ers defensive pass game specialist/DBs coach Daniel Bullocks as CBs coach

as CBs coach Iowa State pass game coordinator/WRs coach Noah Pauley as WRs coach

as WRs coach Virginia Tech DC Sam Siefkes as LBs coach

as LBs coach Titans assistant OL coach Scott Fuchs as defensive analyst

as defensive analyst Former Patriots QBs coach T.C. McCartney as offensive quality control coach

as offensive quality control coach Vanderbilt OLBs coach Will Smart as defensive quality control coach

Green Bay also changed the titles of the following coaches:

DL coach/run game coordinator DeMarcus Covington to OLBs coach/run game coordinator/assistant HC

to OLBs coach/run game coordinator/assistant HC Senior assistant Luke Getsy to QBs coach/assistant HC

to QBs coach/assistant HC Assistant DL coach Vince Oghobaase to DL coach

to DL coach Offensive quality control coach Rob Grosso to assistant WRs coach

to assistant WRs coach ST quality control coach Cory Harkey to assistant ST coach

to assistant ST coach Defensive assistant Jeff Koonz to assistant ST coach

McCartney, 36, got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2011. He was hired as an offensive quality control coach by the Browns in 2014.

After two years as an offensive QC coach for the 49ers, the Broncos hired McCartney as their quarterbacks coach in 2019.

McCartney worked closely with Lock in 2019, helping guide him to a 64.1 completion percentage with 1,020 yards passing, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five starts after 12 weeks on injured reserve.

He was fired after 2019 and joined the Browns as an offensive assistant, where he served for two seasons before being promoted to TEs coach. From there, the Patriots hired McCartney as their QBs coach for the 2024 season, but HC Jerod Mayo was fired after the season.