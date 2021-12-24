Packers Announce Five Roster Moves For Week 16

The Green Bay Packers announced five roster moves on Friday ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Browns.

The full list includes:

Packers activated DT Kenny Clark activated from the COVID-19 list.

activated from the COVID-19 list. Packers elevated OL Cole Van Lanen to their active roster.

to their active roster. Packers placed OLB Chauncey Rivers on the COVID-19 list.

on the COVID-19 list. Packers placed WR Malik Taylor and LB Ty Summers on injured reserve.

Clark, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.3 million contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Clark stood to make a base salary of $7,690,000 for the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when Green Bay signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension.

In 2021, Clark has appeared in 13 games for the Packers and recorded 42 total tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 24 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.