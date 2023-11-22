Packers Announce Six Moves Including TE Luke Musgrave To IR

The Green Bay Packers announced they have placed third-round TE Luke Musgrave and UDFA RB Emanuel Wilson on injured reserve.

To fill their spots on the roster, Green Bay promoted RB James Robinson and WR Bo Melton. The Packers also elevated S Benny Sapp and FB Henry Pearson for Thursday’s game against the Lions.

Green Bay discovered Musgrave had a lacerated kidney after Sunday’s game, while Wilson dislocated his shoulder. Both will miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.

Musgrave, 23, was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He signed a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,541,042 in 2023.

In 2023, Musgrave has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught 33 passes for 341 yards receiving and one touchdown.