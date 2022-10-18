Packers Announce Three Practice Squad Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve signed S Innis Gaines to their practice squad on Tuesday and released ILB Ray Wilborn and CB Benjie Franklin from the unit.
Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:
- QB Danny Etling
- RB Tyler Goodson
- OLB La’Darius Hamilton
- DL Jack Heflin
- OLB Kobe Jones
- DL Chris Slayton
- CB Kiondre Thomas
- TE Shaun Beyer
- WR Juwann Winfree
- DB Micah Abernathy
- K Ramiz Ahmed
- LB D.Q. Thomas
- WR Travis Fulgham
- DB Corey Ballentine
- S Innis Gaines
Gaines, 24, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2022. He later signed a futures contract with the Packers the following year and has been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2021, Gaines appeared in one game for the Packers but did not record a statistic.
