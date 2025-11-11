Packers C Elgton Jenkins Suffered Lower-Leg Fracture

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports Packers C Elgton Jenkins suffered a lower-leg injury in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Eagles.

Jenkins was carted off the field before halftime after he was rolled up on when QB Jordan Love was tackled. Following the game, HC Matt LaFleur said the injury “doesn’t sound promising.”

Jenkins, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

Jenkins was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Jenkins has made nine starts for the Packers at center. Per PFF, he’s graded 21st out of 36 qualifying centers.