Packers Call Up RB Patrick Taylor For Week 2

The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.

#Packers elevate RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.#CHIvsGB | #GoPackGo https://t.co/qGbk8s8DRf — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 17, 2022

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Packers and rushed for 89 yards on 23 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with two receptions for three yards and a touchdown.

During his college career at Memphis, Taylor rushed for 2,884 yards on 536 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 55 receptions for 434 yards receiving and 39 total touchdowns over the course of four seasons.