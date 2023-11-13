Packers Claim CB Kyu Blu Kelly Off Waivers From Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers have claimed rookie CB Kyu Blu Kelly off the waiver wire from the Seahawks, per the NFL transaction wire.

In a corresponding move, Green Bay waived S Innis Gaines.

This is the third team for Kelly, who was a mid-round pick by the Ravens but didn’t make the team this preseason.

Kelly, 22, was a three-year starter at Stanford and earned second-team All-PAC 12 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.149 million rookie contract that included a $309,144 signing bonus. However, the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Seahawks.

In 2023, Kelly has appeared in five games for the Seahawks but has not recorded a stat.