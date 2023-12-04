Packers Claim DB David Long Off Waivers From Panthers

The Green Bay Packers officially claimed DB David Long off waivers from the Panthers on Monday.

Long, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March.

Long was waived by the Raiders a few weeks ago and later claimed by the Panthers. Carolina opted to move on last week.

In 2022, Long appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts, recording 21 tackles and one pass breakup.