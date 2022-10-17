Packers Claim OT Luke Tenuta From Colts

According to Kenny Zuckerman, the Packers have claimed OT Luke Tenuta from the Colts, via waivers.

Tenuta, 23, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He was claimed off of waivers by the Colts and is now being claimed once again after being waived by Indianapolis.

During his college career, Tenuta appeared in 34 games and started 26 times.