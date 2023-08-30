Packers Claim S Zayne Anderson & TE Ben Sims

The Green Bay Packers claimed S Zayne Anderson and TE Ben Sims on the waiver wire Wednesday, per Adam Schefter.

Anderson was cut by the Bills and Sims by the Vikings on Tuesday.

Anderson, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2021. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million with the team but was waived before the season began.

Anderson quickly re-signed to the practice squad and bounced on and off Kansas City’s active roster for two years. He signed a contract with the Bills for the 2023 season but was let go during final roster cuts.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in three games but did not record any statistics.