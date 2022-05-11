Packers Claim TE Eli Wolf, Waive WR Chris Blair

The Green Bay Packers officially claimed TE Eli Wolf off of waivers from the Colts on Wednesday and waived WR Chris Blair.

Wolf, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

Wolf was on and off of their roster the past two years before joining the Colts’ practice squad last October. He returned to Indianapolis on a futures contract this past January.

During his college career at Tennessee and Georgia, Wolf caught 21 passes for 272 yards receiving and two touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 16 games.