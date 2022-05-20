Packers Cut K JJ Molson

The Green Bay Packers announced that they have released K JJ Molson on Friday.

Molson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in April of last year. He later signed on to the Chargers practice squad but was cut a few days later.

He signed with the Packers’ practice squad in December of 2020 and re-signed to a futures contract a month later. He eventually signed to Green Bay’s practice squad and signed another futures deal back in January.

During his college career at UCLA, Molson converted 51 of 74 field goal attempts (68.9 percent) and 151 of 152 extra point tries (99.3 percent) over the course of four seasons and 48 games.