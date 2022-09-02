Packers Cut TEs Nate Becker & Alize Mack With Injury Settlements

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers released TEs Nate Becker and Alize Mack from their injured reserve with settlements on Friday.

Becker, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami (OH) back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Lions.

Unfortunately, the Lions waived Becker a few days later. He caught on with the Bills in June and signed to their practice squad following final cutdowns.

Buffalo brought Becker back on a futures deal for 2020 but he was waived again coming out of camp. He spent the bulk of the season on the practice squad and signed another futures deal for 2021 but unfortunately didn’t make the team or the practice squad.

The Panthers recently signed him to a contract before waiving him. Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from Carolina last month.

During his college career at Miami (OH), Becker caught 19 passes for 209 yards receiving and two touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 13 games.