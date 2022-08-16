Packers Cut Four Players Including TE Dominique Dafney

The Green Bay Packers have cut four more players to get the roster down to 85 on Tuesday, per Matt Schneidman.

The full list includes:

TE Dominique Dafney RB B.J. Baylor OL George Moore LB Ellis Brooks

Dafney, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season.

Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster in 2021.

In 2021, Dafney appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two of his four targets for 34 yards.