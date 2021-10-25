Packers DC Joe Barry Tests Positive For COVID-19, Likely Out For Thursday

According to Mike Garafolo, Packers DC Joe Barry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss Thursday night’s game against the undefeated Cardinals.

Barry will still be able to game plan and take part in meetings virtually this week but someone else will have to call the plays and run the defense on Thursday.

Barry, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers back in 2000 as their quality control coordinator. Later caught on with the Buccaneers and served as their linebackers coach before he was hired to be the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2007.

Barry returned to Tampa Bay for one season before he was hired by the Chargers as their linebackers coach. After four years in San Diego, Barry landed Washington’s defensive coordinator job but was unfortunately fired back in 2017.

The Rams later signed Barry as their assistant HC/LBs coach. He was hired away by the Packers in 2021 to be their defensive coordinator.

Through seven games in 2021, the Packers are No. 7 in yards per game, including No. 6 against the pass and No. 22 against the run, and No. 7 in scoring defense.