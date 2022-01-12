Packers Designate LB Ty Summers To Return From IR

Per the NFL transactions wire, the Packers officially designate LB Ty Summers to return from injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Summer to practice before being activated.

Summers, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He’s finishing the third year of his four-year, $2,617,904 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Summers has appeared in 14 games and recorded eight tackles.